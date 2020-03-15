Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak: Virat Kohli’s message as number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has urged his fans to stay strong and fight the menace of coronavirus outbreak as the number of people testing positive rose to 107 in India.

Kohli tweeted, “Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone.”

Kohli’s message came after two Indians, one each in Bengaluru and Delhi, died due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian government has taken unprecedented measures to contain the spread of the virus. All sporting events including this year’s IPL competition have been suspended. Two remaining One Day International matches of the ongoing India-South Africa series had to be called off after the authorities first decided to hold these matches behind closed doors. South Africa will visit India later this year to play the three One Day Internationals.

The final of this year’s ISL between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC 3-1 had to be played in an empty stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

