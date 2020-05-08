Kolkata Police launches investigation against twitter user ‘followed by PM Modi, Smriti Irani’ after filthy tweet targeting AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon

The Kolkata Police have launched an investigation against a right-wing Twitter user reportedly followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani after he targeted AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon with an incredibly filthy tweet. The user @pokershash has since then deleted his account and the controversial tweet aimed at outraging the modesty of the AAP leader.

Reacting to Menon’s tweet on the tragic death of 15 migrant workers in Maharashtra, the user had tweeted, “Presti I would suggest that you should provide cover to these migrants. All you need to do is just sit on middle of track and spread ur legs wide enough so that no train reaches to migrants walking/sleeping on track.”

Menon filed a criminal complaint against the right-wing Twitter user with the Mumbai Police before alerting the Kolkata Police realising that the culprit’s place of residence was Kolkata. The AAP leader wrote in her complaint, “I, Preeti Sharma Menon, resident of Mumbai, have been abused on twitter by a handle called @pokeshash. I was speaking out against the tragedy of the migrants killed in Aurangabad and the apathy of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal towards all migrants.”

Dear @CPMumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP

I have filed an online complaint numbered 4352/2020 again @pokershash

I request it be registered under Sections 375, 505, 507 and the IT ACT. pic.twitter.com/x3bL6xCua9 — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) May 8, 2020

Many users pointed out that the right-wing user, who attacked a woman’s modesty on Twitter, was being followed by Modi and Irani.

Oh so the scum followed by @narendramodi & @smritiirani has done a Savarkar & deleted his account after his perverted tweet to @PreetiSMenon Such courage! https://t.co/fJ4mqE1tHi — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 8, 2020

The AAP executive member continued, “As I stay in Mumbai I made an online complaint on the Mumbai Police portal numbered 4352/2020. I would request Kolkata Police to take cognizance as the offender is said to live in Kolkata. I would like this to be converted into an FIR immediately under IPC Section 354, 507 and 505 as well as the relevant sections of the IT Act. I am given to understand that this handle is a repeat offender on social media and his account has been suspended several times, hence many other responsible social media users have provided unverified details such as his name and phone number, which I am sharing with you but I do not know if any of the details are true.”

The Kolkata Police replied to Menonj on Twitter, “We have started a case on your complaint and we are taking necessary legal action.”

We have started a case on your complaint and we are taking necessary legal action@KolkataPolice https://t.co/6r9t1OnuZI — DCP North Kolkata (@KPNorthDiv) May 8, 2020

User @pokershash is believed to be one Shashank Singh, a businessman reportedly living in Kolkata. His business partner is believed to be a resident of Bengaluru.

15 poor migrant workers were killed in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Friday morning after they were run over by a goods train. They were walking along the rail tracks and had decided to sleep on the tracks due to exhaustion when they were killed by the train. They were walking back to their native homes in Madhya Pradesh in the absence of the availability of any public transport.