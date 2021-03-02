“Know your facts, stop wasting time singing praises of PM”: Disgruntled Congress leader Anand Sharma put in place by own colleague from Bengal

An extraordinary war of words has erupted on Twitter between two senior Congress leader namely Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the former’s criticism of the new alliance against the BJP for the upcoming assembly polls. Not mincing words, Chowdhury, who’s also the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, told Sharma and other disgruntled party colleagues to not waste time in praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gathered facts before making public comments.



Sharma, in a series of tweets, had written, “Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC.”

His subsequent tweet had read, “Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement West Bengal PCC President is painful and shameful, he must clarify.”

Responding to Sharma’s tweets, Chowdhury posted a Twitter thread titled ‘Know Your Facts, “Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC ji, 1. CPI(M) led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP’s communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime.”

He continued, “Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC: -2. @INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM led front ‘communal’ is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP.”

His third tweet accused Sharma and other disgruntled party colleagues of attempting to undermine the Congress’ poll prospects and making comments to suit the BJP agenda. He wrote, “Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC ji- 3. Those who are committed to fight against #BJP parties venomous communalism should support the Congress & campaign for the party in five states rather than attempting to undermine the party by remarks in tune with BJP’s agenda.”

Chowdhury concluded his Twitter thread by making a dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s recent public utterances praising Modi. Azad and Sharma belong to the disgruntled Congress leaders, referred to as G-23 group. Chowdhury wrote, “Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC- 4. Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots & stop wasting time singing praises of PM.

They owe a duty to strengthen the Party & not undermine the tree that nurtured them.”