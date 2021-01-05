KL Rahul out of Australia-India Test series, to fly back to Bengaluru amidst controversy over fourth Test

The Indian cricket board has said KL Rahul will not be available for the remaining two Test matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. In a statement by the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the board said that KL Rahul strained his ‘left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday.’

“The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength,” Shah said.

Rahul will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The development comes just a day before India and Australia will lock horns in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Wednesday. Meanwhile, the fate of the fourth Test, scheduled to be held at Brisbane, has come under scrutiny after India reportedly expressed their reluctance in adhering to another 14 days of quarantine. This had prompted a Queensland minister to bluntly say that the Indian team was free to not travel to Brisbane if it did not wish to follow the new COVID-19 protocols.