Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor through President’s order

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday unceremoniously removed Kiran Bedi as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, has been asked to discharge the additional duties of Puducherry LG in addition to her existing role.

A release by the President’s Office read, “The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made.”

Her tenure as the Puducherry LG saw her engaged with frequent tussles with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The decision to remove Bedi from her post came on the day the union territory’s Congress government was reduced to a minority after four MLAs resigned over the period of last one month with two quitting the party in the last two days.

Puducherry is set to go for assembly polls this summer.