Kerala SSLC Results 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to declare Kerala SSLC Results 2020 today @ results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Results 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to declare Kerala SSLC Results 2020 today on its official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The announcement was made by State Education Minister C Raveendranath, who said that the results will finally be declared at 2 PM on Tuesday.

This year’s results have been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 4.2 lakh students had appeared for this year’s SSLC exams.

Follow these procedures to access your results

Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click the link on the home page before submitting yourr registration number and date of birth

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Kerala Board

The Kerala Board Of Public Examinations Was Established In 1965, To Regulate And Supervise The System Of Intermediate And Higher Education In The State Of Kerala And To Specify The Courses Of Study And Matters Connected There With Students. It’s Mandate To “Reach The Unreached” In Terms Of Education & Skill, In Kerala Through Private And Regular Mode, In The State With Special Focus On Marginalised Socio-Economic And Religious Sections. As A Government Body, In The Field Of School Education, It Develops Its Own Content And Books, Imparts Education, Corresponding To All Levels Of Formal School System, I.E. From Class I To Class XII. It Also Holds Public Examinations, Followed By Grand Of Certificates For Class X And Class XII.

Functions Of The Board