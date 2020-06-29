Kerala SSLC Results 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to declare Kerala SSLC Results 2020 today @ results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Results 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to declare Kerala SSLC Results 2020 today on its official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The announcement was made by State Education Minister C Raveendranath, who said that the results will finally be declared at 2 PM on Tuesday.
This year’s results have been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 4.2 lakh students had appeared for this year’s SSLC exams.
Follow these procedures to access your results
- Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- Click the link on the home page before submitting yourr registration number and date of birth
- Your results will be displayed
- Take the printout and save the page for future references
About Kerala Board
The Kerala Board Of Public Examinations Was Established In 1965, To Regulate And Supervise The System Of Intermediate And Higher Education In The State Of Kerala And To Specify The Courses Of Study And Matters Connected There With Students. It’s Mandate To “Reach The Unreached” In Terms Of Education & Skill, In Kerala Through Private And Regular Mode, In The State With Special Focus On Marginalised Socio-Economic And Religious Sections. As A Government Body, In The Field Of School Education, It Develops Its Own Content And Books, Imparts Education, Corresponding To All Levels Of Formal School System, I.E. From Class I To Class XII. It Also Holds Public Examinations, Followed By Grand Of Certificates For Class X And Class XII.
Functions Of The Board
- To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.
- To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.
- To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.
- To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
- To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
- To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education.