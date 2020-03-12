Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020: Kerala Preeksha Bhavan declares Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020 @ bpekerala.in/

Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020: The Office of the Commissioner for Government Examinations Pareekshabhavan, Kerala Preeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020 on its official website bpekerala.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan bpekerala.in

Click USS Results section on the home page

A new page will open asking you to submit your relevant details for exams that you appeared for.

A new website containing all the results will appear in pdf format

Take the printout and save the page for future references Alternatively, you can click the direct link here

The Board of Public Examinations Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the LSS and USS scholarship examination for the Class 4 and 7 students on February 29, 2020.

About education department of Kerala

The department directly manages 14000+ schools, 160K+ teachers ,20K+ non teaching staff of the state.[Details in Sametham -the complete School Databank, SchoolWiki – Wiki of each Individual schools].The Department plays an eminent role in the physical and mental development of all pupils studying in schools. There has been tremendous growth in educational facilities at all levels of education in the state during the last 50 years. The private and public sectors together played significant role in attaining the present level and their contribution to the field are remarkable.The department administers school education from pre-primary level to the higher secondary level and teacher training.

Kerala’s achievements in social development and quality of life are, no doubt, inspiring and encouraging. The state has achieved a human development index comparable to the developed countries of the World.The society attaches so much importance to education that the school in Kerala is really the nucleus of the social microcosm. Better education kindles the aspirations of the people and the main concern is on how to improve the quality of education.