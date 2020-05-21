Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University declares Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020 @ ktu.edu.in

Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has declared the Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020 on its official website ktu.edu.in.
Candidates can pay a fee Rs 500 by registering themselves on the official website for a copy of their answer scripts. The notification read, “The result of MBA T3(S) PT Dec 2019 exam is published herewith. Candidates who desire to apply for a copy of the answer scripts can register through the portal from 23.05.2020 till 28.05.2020 (date applicable for both student and college) by remitting a fee of ₹500. Late requests for answer scripts will not be allowed.”
Follow these steps to access your results
- Visit the official website ktu.edu.in
- On the home page, go to the section stating ‘LOGIN FOR KTU E-GOV PLATFORM’
- Submit your credentials
- Your results will be displayed
- Take the printout and save the page for future references
About AKTU
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University),a State Government University has come into existence on May 21, 2014 with an aim to give leadership to the technology related policy formulation and Engineering Planning for the State. It also emphaziess to improve the academic standards of the Graduate, Post Graduate and Research Programmes in Engineering Science, Technology and Management and regulate the academic standards of all colleges affiliated to the University. The main thrust areas of the University are Research,Development and Innovation.
Values
Evidence, Reason and Practice
Vision
To be the fountainhead of innovative thinking in science and technology and endeavour to be one among the best Universities pursuing research and education to produce leaders of tomorrow.
Mission
KTU will build up schools of learning and research which will pursue as much of excellence as possible and as much relevance as is necessary. At the same time, it will guide its affiliated colleges to be centres of teaching and practice of the highest relevance without compromising on excellence. It will follow its core values such that the cycle of evidence and reason will lead to better practice and in turn lessons from practice will be the new evidence to continue the virtuous cycle.