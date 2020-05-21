Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University declares Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020 @ ktu.edu.in

Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has declared the Kerala AKTU MBA Exam Results 2020 on its official website ktu.edu.in.

Candidates can pay a fee Rs 500 by registering themselves on the official website for a copy of their answer scripts. The notification read, “The result of MBA T3(S) PT Dec 2019 exam is published herewith. Candidates who desire to apply for a copy of the answer scripts can register through the portal from 23.05.2020 till 28.05.2020 (date applicable for both student and college) by remitting a fee of ₹500. Late requests for answer scripts will not be allowed.”

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website ktu.edu.in

On the home page, go to the section stating ‘LOGIN FOR KTU E-GOV PLATFORM’

Submit your credentials

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About AKTU