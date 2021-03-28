Kejriwal urges people to celebrate Holi with family, Shab-e-Barat at home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people of the national capital to celebrate Holi and Shab-e-Barat at home in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Heartiest wishes to all of you on the night of prayers, Shab-e-Barat. Please celebrate this festival at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and follow all corona protocol for precautions.”

In a separate tweet, he also urged Hindus to celebrate the festival of colours at home. “Corona cases have gone up in the last few days. That’s why I am taking part in Holi celebrations organised by members of the public. You are requested to celebrate the festival with your family only and stay away from crowded events. Follow all corona protocol for precautions.”

Last year, Kejriwal had faced criticism for taking celebrating Diwali at a level never seen before in the national capital. This was right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a shocking revelation, an RTI reply had sensationally revealed that Kejriwal spent a whopping Rs 6 crore to organise his Laxmi Puja event in November this year. This effectively meant that the AAP leader had splashed Rs 20 lakh of taxpayers money for every single minute during the 30-minute event. The RTI reply by the Delhi Tourism and Transporation Corporation Limited also said that the Laxmi Puja was the official event of the Delhi government.

More recently, Kejriwal had to face a setback after both houses of the parliament passed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, which declares the LG as the government of the national capital. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal had said that this was a sad day for democracy.