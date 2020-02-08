Arvind Kejriwal to return to as chief minister third time, say exit polls

Exit polls have predicted the return of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s chief minister the third time in a row. The counting for Saturday’s polls will take place on 11 February.

According to Times Now-Ipsos exit poll, the AAP was expected to win 44 in the 70-seat assembly. The survey gave the BJP 26 seats and zero to the Congress. Republic TV said that the AAP was likely to win between 48 and 61 seats, while the BJP’s tally was likely to be between 9 and 21. It gave Congress one seat.

India TV’s prediction was exactly the same as that of Times Now.

India News-Neta poll said that the AAP was set to win between 53 and 57 seats, while the BJP may end up winning 11-17 seats. The Congress, according to its prediction was expected to win 0-2 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero also predicted 54 seats for the Kejriwal’s party, 15 seats for the BJP and just 1for the Congress.

In 2015, the AAP had swept the polls by winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had won just three seats.

According to the Election Commission, 54.65% voter turnout was recorded in Saturday’s assembly polls till 6 PM.