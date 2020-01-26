KARTET 2019 Online Application: Process for KARTET 2019 Online Application begins Karnataka government issues notification @ schooleducation.kar.in

KARTET 2019 Online Application: The process for KARTET 2019 Online Application has begun after the Karnataka government issued a notification on the official website of the state’s education department schooleducation.kar.in.

According to the notification, the examination for the Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 will take place on 15 March 2020 in the morning and afternoon.

The notification by the government read, “Candidates can apply online for KARTET-2019 through department website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in on or before 25/02/2020. 2. Candidate should fill in the particulars online and scan JPEG images of photograph and signature. It should be uploaded at the time of filling the online application form. 3. On completing the process of uploading all the relevant documents, the candidate should take a print of the computer-generated application containing the Register no. and particulars of the candidate.”

Karnataka TET 2019 Exam will be held in two stages. KARTET Paper 1 Exam will be held to screen candidates to check their eligibility for teaching in lower primary classes i.e. from 1st to 5th Class. Paper 2 of KATET 2019 will be held to screen candidates to assess their eligibility for teaching in upper primary classes i.e. from Class 6th to Class 8th.

Follow these steps to access the details

Visit the official page of Karnataka’s education department schooleducation.kar.in

Look for ‘ KARTET-2019 – Notification’ on home page

on home page Click the link in Kannada or English

You can take the printout of the timetable and government notification

About Karnataka Government’s education department

The mission of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is to equip children of the State with specified knowledge, skills and values to enable them to become good human beings and productive, socially responsible citizens and to achieve excellence in whatever they do.