Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: Confusion over Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 @ kseeb.kar.nic.in as Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board issues contradictory statements

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: There’s an utter confusion over this Karnataka SSLC Results 2020, to be announced on the board’s official website kseeb.kar.nic.in after the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board issued contradictory statements. Earlier reports had said that the results will be announced today.

Now, V Sumangala, director of the KSEEB has been quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “The result date has not been decided. The board is trying to announce the SSLC result soon.” NDTV quoted an unnamed official as saying that the declaration of results had been deferred.

Last year the results were announced on 30 April, but this year’s results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SSLC exams in Karnataka were originally scheduled to be held in March, but nationwide they had to be postponed due to the sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown. They were later held between 25 June and 4 July. As many as 8.40 lakh students took part in this year’s exams.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Click ‘Results’ section by taking the cursor to ‘exam’ on home page

Click the link stating Click here to Know SSLC examination result 2020

Submit your registration number

Your results will be displayed

Save the page or take the printout for future references

About KSEEB

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966. It conducts examinations for class 10th of affiliated schools and 12 other examinations like Karnataka open school, Diploma in Education, Music etc. The Board has Bangalore as its headquarters. Examination related issues pertaining to four educational divisions are addressed by divisional secretaries or ex-officio Joint Directors of the Board at Belguam, Kalaburgi and Mysore. KSEEB headquarters is at Malleshwaram, Bangalore which houses the Secretary’s office for Bangalore educational division also..

Every year nearly 8.5 lakh students appear for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination which will be conducted in March/April of every year. The Board reconducts the same examination in the month of June for the benefit of the students who fail in main examinations. Nearly 2.20 lac students take the supplementary examination.

Director, Exams is the head of the Board for all the issues related to SSLC examinations. Matters related to other exams will be dealt by the Director, other exams. List of other examinations and related information is given in the website www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Board has separate wings for administrative matters, accounts, tenders, evaluation and scrutiny of applications of candidates. There are nine scrutiny sections which verify the applications of SSLC from all the 34 educational districts. Computer section is common for all the wings of the Board.

Various steps have been initiated from the year 2017-18 to digitalize the whole examination process. Registration for the examination has become online and the same method is followed for downloading of admission tickets and the results. The Board has done away with the usage of OMRs for the purpose of communication of marks from evaluation centres and is instead, using online portal for the purpose. This has not only saved the time but also avoided possible wrong scanning in case of faulty shadings. Results are conveyed to the students through SMSs. Students can download the marks sheet using digiLocker app.

Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council is another major wing of KSEEB. Main task of KSQAAC is to assess the quality of education imparted at primary, higher primary and secondary levels through State achievement surveys.