Karnataka IAS officer, who ordered inspection of PM Modi’s helicopter, gets show-cause notice for tweet appreciating Tablighi Jamaat on plasma donation

Karnataka IAS officer, who had ordered an inspection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter last year, has received a show-cause notice by the BS Yediyurappa government for a tweet appreciating the Tablighi Jamaat on plasma donation to fight COVID-19 in India.

Mohammad Mohsin had tweeted on 27 April, “More than 300 Tablighi heroes are donating plasma to serve the country. What about the media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes.”

His tweet prompted many right-wing Twitter handles to lodge an official complaint since it attempted to show the members of the Tablighi Jamaat in positive light. The notice served to Mohsin read, “The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note (of) given the serious nature of the COVID-19 issue.” This clearly appears to refer to the protest lodged by right-wing Twitter handles on the microblogging site.

According to news agency PTI, the government has sought a written explanation from Mohsin within five days for violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

“I have shared no less than 40 or 50 posts about helpline numbers to COVID-19 messages from the government and Ministry of Health, including those for appeals for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” Mohsin was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The pro-government Indian media, often mocked as lapdogs, have been running a relentless campaign to demonise the Indian Muslim community by holding the Tablighi Jamaat solely responsible for the spread of the deadly virus in India. They were forced to tone down only after a strong wave of angry reactions from some prominent citizens across the Arab countries. The outrage in the Arab countries also prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian diplomats stationed in the Gulf region to issue statements to remove their anxiety about Indian Muslims.

Mohsin had triggered a huge controversy in April last year when he sensationally ordered an inspection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, where the latter had visited to address an election rally. The Election Commission had punished him for discharging his duty by immediately ordering his transfer to Karnataka.

The Election Commission had come under considerable criticism for making up a non-existent provision to save Modi from embarrassment. The topic had gained momentum also because the Congress had accused Modi of using his helicopter for transporting black money. The party had approached the Election Commission demanding a probe into a large trunk that was being shifted from Modi’s helicopter to a nearby parked Innova car in Karnataka.

Originally from Bihar, Mohsin is currently working as a secretary in the Backward Class Welfare Department.