Karnataka High Court admonishes Hubli Bar Association for preventing lawyers to represent Kashmiri students, threatens to examine its legality

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Hubli Bar Association by questioning its resolution stopping lawyers from providing legal help to three Kashmiri students, who were recently charged with sedition.

The High Court Bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Oka observed that the Hubli Bar Association was stopping the court work by passing a resolution. “Are they carrying out a mini trial by themselves? This act has to be deprecated?” Livelaw website quoted the chief justice as saying.

The Karnataka High Court also added that it will be forced to examine the legality of the Hubli Bar Association if it did not reconsider its resolution. The court also directed the Hubli Police Commissioner to provide security to lawyers representing the three Kashmiri students.

The three Kashmiri engineering college students were re-arrested on Monday after protests broke out against police for releasing them on executing a bond, reported news agency PTI.

The three students studied at a private engineering college and were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the day India marked the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CROF soldiers.

They were later released by furnishing a bond on Sunday, but their release triggered protests forcing the police to arrest them once again.

Karnataka is currently governed by the BJP and the police in the state report to the state government.