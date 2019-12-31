Karnataka DTE Diploma Results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education Karnataka declares Karnataka DTE Diploma Results 2019 @ dte.kar.nic.in

Karnataka DTE Diploma Results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education Karnataka has declared the Karnataka DTE Diploma Results 2019 for October/November 2019 examinations on its official website dte.kar.nic.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of Karnataka DTE dte.kar.nic.in

Click the Karnataka DTE Diploma Results October/November 2019 result link

Enter the login details

Download the DTE Karnataka Diploma October/ November 2019 result

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About DTE

Some of the technical skilled educational institutions are started before Independance(since 1943), by name “Occupational Institutes”. Then later, these are renamed as “Polytechnics”(multiple technical skills/many technical skills). All these Polytechnics were working under “Public Instruction Department” till 1959.Since the number of Polytechnics and Technical degree colleges are increased, the new department called “Technical Education Department” came into existance in 1959.

Vision

Promote Planned, and sustainable development of Technical Education in the State consistent with National and State policies.

Design need based programs for Diploma institutions and ensures adequate human resource and infrastructural facilities for effective delivery of the curriculum.

Ensure objective evaluation and certification systems for students, programs and institutions.

Collaborate with AICTE, MHRD, NITTTR, Universities, industries and other employer agencies and Directorates of other states.

Plan long term and annual budget allocations for Technical Education sector of the State and ensure proper distribution and optimum utilisation of funds.

Prescribe norms with proper focus on quality and social justice for

(a) Admission of students to Technical Education and

(b) Recruitment, Posting, Training and Development of Staff.

Provide opportunities for all-round development of students and staff and also provide placement, grievance redressal and counseling services.

To maintain good relations with the public and all institutions by being responsive to the needs of its stake holders.