Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar says Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 to be declared today @ karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has revealed that Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 will be declared today (14 July) on the board’s official websites karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

According to Hindustan Times, the minister also said that students, who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects would be given general promotion. “Second PUC examination results will be announced on Tuesday at 11.30 am.All the students will get information on their mobile phones. After 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website www.karresults.nic.in,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Access the official website: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2: Enter your roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.

There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.

After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.