Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka minister makes big announcement on PUC 2 exams @ karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Education Minister has made a big announcement on the PUC 2 exams, whose results will be announced on the board’s official websites karresults.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The board had earlier said that it will announce 1st PUC exams soon after the lockdown ends on 14 April.
Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, rubbished the fake news circulating on social media claiming the board had decided not to hold the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams in view of the ongoing lockdown across India. Kumar was quoted as saying, “This piece of information is fake. Do not believe in it. We are yet to decide the dates for the SSLC or PUC exams that are pending. We will be able to decide only when the number of COVID-19 cases will decrease or come down to zero.”
Kumar added, “After April 14, dates of SSLC and second PU examination would be announced. I have noticed that some social websites are spreading rumours that SSLC and second PU students will be promoted like the high school students but no such thing will happen.”
Follow these steps to check your results:
1: Access the official website: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
2: Enter your roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.
5: Take the printout and save the page for future references
About the board
The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.
There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.
After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.