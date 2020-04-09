Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka minister makes big announcement on PUC 2 exams @ karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Education Minister has made a big announcement on the PUC 2 exams, whose results will be announced on the board’s official websites karresults.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The board had earlier said that it will announce 1st PUC exams soon after the lockdown ends on 14 April.

Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, rubbished the fake news circulating on social media claiming the board had decided not to hold the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams in view of the ongoing lockdown across India. Kumar was quoted as saying, “This piece of information is fake. Do not believe in it. We are yet to decide the dates for the SSLC or PUC exams that are pending. We will be able to decide only when the number of COVID-19 cases will decrease or come down to zero.”

Kumar added, “After April 14, dates of SSLC and second PU examination would be announced. I have noticed that some social websites are spreading rumours that SSLC and second PU students will be promoted like the high school students but no such thing will happen.”