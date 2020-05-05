Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board declares Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 @ result.bspucpa.com

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is likely to to declare Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 today on its official websites result.bspucpa.com, karresults.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
According to a news report by Deccan Herald, for students who are unable to clear the exams, a supplementary examination will be conducted at the college level, and the details of the same will be shared with respective colleges by the Department of Pre-University Education in future.
Follow these steps to check your results:
- Visit official websites result.bspucpa.com karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
- Submit your roll number and other required details in the respected fields
- Your results will be displayed on the screen
- Take the printout and save the page for future references
About the board
The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.
There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.
After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.