Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board declares Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 @ result.bspucpa.com

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is likely to to declare Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 today on its official websites result.bspucpa.com, karresults.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Over 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

According to a news report by Deccan Herald, for students who are unable to clear the exams, a supplementary examination will be conducted at the college level, and the details of the same will be shared with respective colleges by the Department of Pre-University Education in future.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit official websites result.bspucpa.com karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Submit your roll number and other required details in the respected fields

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.

There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.

After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.