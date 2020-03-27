Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board postpones declaration of Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 @ karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has postponed declaration of the Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020. The results will be declared only after 14 April when the 21-day lockdown comes to an end. The results will be announced on its official website karresults.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

This, according to Jagran Josh website, was confirmed by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka Director Kangavalli M, who said that the evaluation work for 1st PUC Result 2020 as over.

Follow these steps to check your results:

1: Access the official website: karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2: Enter your roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

3: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5: Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.

There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.

After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.