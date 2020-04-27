Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board may furtehr delay declaring Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 @ karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 at www.pue.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board may further delay the declaration of Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 as the nationwide lockdown is likely to be further extended on its official websites karresults.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The current lockdown comes to an end on 3 May, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of various states and there are reports that he may further extend the nationwide lockdown. This effectively means that states may find it difficult to complete the evaluation process during the lockdown period.

Karnataka has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths with over 600 positive cases of the deadly virus as of now. Karnataka’s prime and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar had earlier said that there was no question of promoting SSLC and 2nd PU students to the next class on the model of seventh, eighth and ninth standard students.

The Karnataka PUC had conducted the 1st PUC exanimation between 10 February and 25 February 2020. The board has reportedly completed its evaluation process for the Karnataka 1st PUC examination. The board had earlier scheduled to announce the results on 27 March.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit official websites karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Submit your roll number and other required details in the respected fields

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.

There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.

After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.