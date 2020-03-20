More drama after Kamal Nath resigns; BJP MLA Sharad Kaul too snaps ties with saffron party

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday resigned as the state’s chief minister hours before the floor test in the assembly as directed by the Supreme Court. His resignation came amidst BJP MLA Sharad Kaul also resigning from his party.

In his resignation letter submitted to Governor Lalji Tandon, the veteran Congress leader wrote, “In my 40-year- long public life, I have always done politics of purity and valued democratic norms and given priority to it. But what transpired in the last two weeks is a new chapter of deterioration of democratic values.”

Nath extended his greetings to the next chief minister of the state, adding that he will always support the next CM on the development of Madhya Pradesh.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed the Nath government to face a floor test vt Friday evening to prove its majority. His 15-month-old government had come in minority after 22 MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress party. Scindia later joined the BJP, which announced his candidature as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

Before submitting his resignation, Nath also addressed media as he accused the BJP of killing the democratic values by conspiring against his government. He also blamed Scindia for the end of his government in the state. “BJP colluded with Maharaj (Scindia) for killing democracy and my government,” news agency PTI quoted Kamal Nath as saying.

Soon after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 MLAs, who’ve been staying in a hotel in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

As of now, the strength of the assembly is 205. BJP has 106 MLAs, three more than the majority mark, while the Congress is left with 92 MLAs after the resignation of 22 MLAs.