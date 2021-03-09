Jyotiraditya Scindia takes potshot at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘backbencher’ remarks

Former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments mocking the former’s decision to join the BJP. This was after Gandhi told a gathering of his party’s youth wing workers that Scindia would forever remain a backbencher in the BJP and had no chance to become a chief minister.

Gandhi had said that had Jyotiraditya Scindia remained in the Congress, he would have certainly become a chief minister, adding that the former Congress minister was now condemned to remaining a ‘backbencher’ in the BJP.

Gandhi had added that he warned Scindia about the pitfalls of joining the BJP but he ‘chose a different path.’ Gandhi had said that Scindia could never become the chief minister in the BJP.

When asked to comment on Gandhi’s comments, Scindia said that he wished his former leader was ‘as concerned when I was in the Congress as he is now.’

Scindia quit the Congress along with 19 MLAs to join the BJP in March last year, triggering the downfall of the Kamal Nath government. The Congress had managed to form a government in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of 15 years.

Scindia had always enjoyed close proximity of the Gandhis because of his father Madhavrao Scindia. He was one of the youngest to serve in the Manmohan Singh government’s cabinet during the UPA rule. He was also made a General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh just before the Lok Sabha polls and given the same status as that of Priyanka Gandhi.