Justin Trudeau repeats support for protesting Indian farmers; invokes human rights after India summons Canadian High Commissioner to register protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeated his support for protesting Indian farmers hours after India summoned his country’s High Commissioner in Delhi to express its displeasure over the former’s comments.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said, “Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests anywhere around the world and we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogues.”

When asked if his earlier comments will damage the ties between India and Canada, the Canadian prime minister replied, “Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protests for human rights around the world.”

India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to register its protest over the recent comments made by Trudeau, extending his support to protesting farmers on the Delhi-Haryana border.

The Indian ministry of external affairs had said ‘comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had become the first international head of the State earlier this week to express his concerns on the farmers’ protests in India against the controversial Farm Laws. In a video message, Trudeau said that his country will always defend ‘rights of peaceful protest.’ Trudeau’s comments have left the BJP seething as the ruling party said that Canada had no ‘locus standi’ to comment on India’s internal matter.