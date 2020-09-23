Junior Railway Minister Suresh Angadi dies of COVID-19; PM Modi, President Kovind condole death

India’s junior railway minister, Suresh Angadi, has died two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old BJP leader from Karnataka has become the first union minister and fourth parliamentarian to die of coronavirus.

PM Modi tweeted, “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti.

Angadi is survived by his wife and two daughters.

President Kovind tweeted, “Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.”

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.

Kovind added, “With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones.”

On 11 September, Angadi had tweeted, “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.

@PMOIndia.”