JSPL sets new milestones in production and sales in FY20, ‘proud’ Naveen Jindal thanks ‘Jindalites’

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has reported its highest ever domestic and overseas steel and related products production and sales during FY 20. The company’s major steel production units namely Raigarh, Angul & Oman recorded the highest ever production & sales of steel & related products.

According to the JSPL, the company’s domestic operations also continued to ramp up significantly in the same period. The JSPL’s domestic steel and related products production increased to a record of 6.3 million tonnes (up 13% y-o-y) during FY 20 and sales increased to 6 million tonnes (up 12% y-o-y).

The Group recorded the highest ever production and sales of steel and related product at 8.2 Million tonnes & 8 Million tonnes respectively, which is an increase of 12% and 10%

respectively.

The JSPL operates India’s only private sector rail mill, which has also received approval from the RDSO recently for the supply of extremely sophisticated Head Hardened Rail (1080HH Grade). The rail mill clocked a record production of 5.7 Lakh tonnes during FY 20.

Plate Mill, Raigarh also achieved ever highest production at 9.47 lakh tonnes during the FY20 by surpassing the previous best 8.40 lakh tonnes during FY 18-19.

Reacting to the news, Naveen Jindal said that he was ‘proud’ of his company as he congratulated ‘Jindalites.’ He wrote on Twitter, “Proud to be part of the @jsplcorporate family which is always aiming for higher milestones. Congratulations to all Jindalites.”

JSPL’s Managing Director VR Sharma attributed these achievements to the perseverance of JSPL’s workforce across the globe. He said, “It is truly a splendid achievement. The 3.00 MTPA figure from the newly installed Angul plant was a dream, which comes true now. Raigarh has already done this miracle twice earlier. India’s largest blast furnace at Angul continues to produce more than 10000 MT/day of hot metal and World only SynGas based DRI Plant is running well, which will lead to creating new records in the future.”

“Oman has also shown an incredible performance. The EAF in Oman has produced 2,02,110 tonnes of steel in one month, which is again a record for the plant of its kind. We will aim to do much more in this new financial year,” Sharma added.

