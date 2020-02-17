JPSC 2016 Civil Services Main Exam Results: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declares JPSC 2016 Civil Services Main Exam Results @ jpsc.gov.in

JPSC 2016 Civil Services Main Exam Results: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the JPSC 2016 Civil Services Main Exam Results on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The main exam was held between 28 January and 2 February 2020 for those having cleared the preliminary exam.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of JPSC jpsc.gov.in

On the home page, you will see announcement stating ‘Press release and the mains result of the Combines Civil Sevies

Click the link and a new window will open containing all the results in PDF format

Take the printout and save the result for future references

About Jharkhand Public Service Commission

The State of JHARKHAND came into existence on 15th November, 2000 by carving out 18 districts of Bihar. The JHARKHAND Public Service Commission was constituted under the provisions of the Article 315 of the Constitution of India by the Governor of JHARKHAND. Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) was established with the aim of making a commission fully responsible for making the recruitment for the government posts in the state. The main objective of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is to conduct written competitive examination and also the interviews for the selections of the candidates for any government posts in the state.