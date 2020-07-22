Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in head in front of daughters in Ghaziabad, passes away

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in his head by goons in Ghaziabad in front of his daughters, has succumbed to his injuries. Joshi had received bullet injuries after a group of goons in Ghaziabad fired at her for reporting sexual harassment of his niece to police. The chilling incident, which was caught on camera, had sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad: Journalist Vikram Joshi passes away. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2020

In the viral video, a group of criminals is seen attacking journalist Vikram Joshi. Joshi, who’s accompanied by his daughters, falls off his bike as his daughters run seeking help.

इस आदमी को सरेआम सिर में गोली मार दी गई, पता है क्यों? क्योंकि इसने अपनी भांजी के साथ छेडछाड करने वालों की यूपी पुलिस से शिकायत की थी| इस बार यूपी का गाजियाबाद शहर है पर कहानी वही है…. पुलिस, गुंडे और वो| 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gvGUk9XJUe — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) July 21, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state. “Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Ghaziabad Police later said that it had arrested five accused. It also released the photos of those arrested.