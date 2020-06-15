JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2020 on its official website jkbose.ac.in. Around 70% students have passed this year’s exams. This year’s results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how you can access your results

Visit official website jkbose.ac.in

Click on ‘Check Results’ section

You can select the option ‘Search by Roll No.’ option

Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

The apex body is the governing board comprising the following members:

Chairman, J & K State BOSE  Commissioner/Secretary Education

Director School Education (Jammu Division)

Director School Education (Kashmir Division)

A representative each of the two Universities of Jammu & Kashmir respectively, to be nominated by the concerned University Council.

Four school teachers to be nominated by Government, of whom 2 shall be lady teachers concerned with Girls’ Education and 2 male teachers concerned with Boys’ Education.

An eminent educationist connected with the administration, to be nominated by Government.

A representative of one of the Teachers’ Training Institutions in the States, to be nominated by the Government, and;

2 persons nominated by Government, one male and one female officer from among Principals, Headmasters and Headmistress of teaching institutions in the State.

Secretory, BOSE (Member Secretory)

Functions of BOSE

Conduct public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes

Prepare and publish results of examinations

Grant diplomas and certificates

Prescribe the courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education

Print and supply textbooks to the School Education Department

Provide education through State Open School under open distance learning (ODL) mode for those who have missed formal schooling

Award medals and prizes to meritorious students in public examinations

Grant affiliation to private (secondary and higher secondary) schools

Implement National Sponsored Schemes like Adolescence Education Programme, NTSE/NMMS, Scholarships, National Achievement Survey, etc.