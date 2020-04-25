Jharkhand Police swiftly act to book communal fruit sellers, remove ‘VHP approved Hindu fruit shop’ banners

The Jharkhand Police on Saturday moved swiftly to act against communal fruit sellers in Jamshedpur after they displayed banners declaring their shops as being by the VHP. The fruit-sellers were booked under Section 107 of the IPC.

This was after a Twitter user alerted the Jharkhand Police by posting a couple of photos of fruit sellers in Jamshedpur displaying their bigotry with impunity. The user wrote, “It’s a matter of great shame to our state that we are going up in such Hindu Muslim hatred.

Now instead of Jharkhand Govt. or state authorities these people will give permission to businesses.”

In the photos, both fruit sellers were seen displaying huge banners that read, “Hindu Fruit Shop approved by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.”

The Jharkhand Police wasted no time in acting on the complaint and directed the Jamshedpur Police to take corrective measures. It tweeted, “SSP Jamshedpur @jsr_police to look into it and do the needful at the earliest.”

Moments later, the Jamshedpur Police tweeted photos of the same fruit sellers without the VHP banner and wrote, “Quickly taking note of the situation, those banners have been removed and cases have been filed against those shopkeepers under Section 107 of the IPC.”

Jharkhand, which had earned notoriety under the previous BJP government is now being governed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who heads the alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.