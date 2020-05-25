Jharkhand Class 10, Class 12 Board Results 2020:The Jharkhand Academic Council will start the evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 answer sheets from 28 May and the Jharkhand Board Results 2020 to be declared in June on jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. This was reported by the government-owned All India Radio. The evaluation of answer sheets will be conducted in 67 centres in district headquarters across Jharkhand.

Given the danger posed by COID-19 pandemic, teachers on the evaluation duty will be required to wear masks while on duty. They will also be expected to use hand sanitiser periodically.

Follow these steps to check your results online:

Go to the Jharkhand board official website: jac.nic.in or jacresults.com Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields. Click on ‘Submit’ Your results will appear on the screen.

About Jharkhand Board:

Jharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.

Functions Of The Board: