JEE Main Results 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) declares JEE Main Results 2020 @ jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Results 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main Results for 2020 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. More than 11 lakh students had taken part in the JEE exams held between 6 and 9 January 2020. The NTA has released the results in record time. Nine students are believed to have scored 100 percent marks. They are from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana Rajasthan and Haryana. Their names are Landa Jitendra, Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar, Nishant Agarwal, Nisarg Chadha, Divyanshu Agarwal, Akhil Jain, Parth Dwivedi, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official JEE results website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click ViewResult/ Scorecard on the home page

You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Your result will be displayed in PDF softcopy format

Take the printout and save the page for future reference

About NTA/JEE

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI) has established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization under Society Registration Act 1860 for conducting efficient, transparent and international standards tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admissions to premier higher education institutions.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) to the NTA from 2019 onwards.

Admission criteria to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions shall include the performance in the class 12/equivalent qualifying Examination and in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main). The (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE (Main) will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).