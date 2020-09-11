JEE Main Results 2020: National Testing Agency declares JEE Main Results 2020 @ jeemain.nta.nic.in; 24 candidates score 100% marks

JEE Main Results 2020: The National Testing Agency has declared the JEE Main Results 2020 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 candidates have scored 100% marks. The exams were conducted in the first week of September this year.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click the link to the results

Submit application number, date of birth and security pin

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

To assess competence of candidates for admissions and recruitment has always been a challenge in terms of matching with research based international standards, efficiency, transparency and error free delivery. The National Testing Agency is entrusted to address all such issues using best in every field, from test preparation, to test delivery and to test marking.

VISION NTA

The right candidates joining best institutions will give India her demographic dividend.

MISSION

To improve equity and quality in education by administering research based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments. The best subject matter experts, psychometricians and IT delivery and security professionals will ensure that the current gaps in existing assessment systems are properly identified and bridged.

CORE VALUES

NTA will create a system which will promote teaching (by teachers), learning (by students) and assessment (by parents and institutions).NTA strongly believes in quality, efficiency, effectiveness, equity and security of assessments. To practice these values, NTA will constantly engage with its stakeholders, viz. students, parents, teachers, experts and partner institutions.

OBJECTIVES