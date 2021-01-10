Jay Shah to represent India in ICC board meeting, triggers nepotism debate

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will represent India at the next ICC board meeting, scheduled to be held later this month. Shah representing India in the absence of Sourav Ganguly has triggered a full-blown nepotism debate.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, according to news agency PTI, said that Shah ‘will be representing BCCI at the next ICC board meeting as Dada is recovering and has been advised rest.’ He clarified, “This is only for this meeting.”

Under the ICC rules, board presidents attend the ICC’s Board of Directors meeting, while secretaries usually attend Chief Executives Meeting (CEC).

No sooner did the news of Shah attending the next ICC Board meeting emerge, it triggered a nepotism debate with Twitterati questioning the BCCI’s secretary’s cricket credentials. However, many were also quick to highlight that seldom Shah was not the only cricket administrator with no cricketing pedigree.

Ganguly had suffered a heart attack last week while working out in a gym. He had to be rushed to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital, where the former India captain had to undergo angioplasty.

Jay Shah is the son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah and his appointment as the BCCI secretary has often been a topic of intense social media debate.