Jamia’s Chief Proctor’s statement implies Solicitor General lied inside Supreme Court

Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia University has implied that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta effectively lied in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A statement by Waseem Ahmed Khan contradicted Mehta’s reported claims made before the Chief Justice of India stating that the university’s Chief Proctor had sought police help inside the campus anticipating violence.

The statement by Khan read, “This is baseless allegation imposed by Solicitor General of India in Hon”ble Supreme Court that the Chief Proctor permitted Delhi Police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15, 2019.

“Moreover, Chief Proctor was the first person who condemned the barbaric behaviour of Delhi Police that was happened after the entry of Delhi Police without the permission of any JMI Official including Chief Proctor on the very same day in Jamia Millia Islamia Campus.”

However, some reports said that Mehta may have been misquoted by a few media outlets. A journalist working for The Quint website, who was present inside the court during the Tuesday’s hearing, was quoted as saying that the SG was referring to the AMU proctor while making the statement. “It was the proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who approached the local police after hearing rumours about deaths in Jamia,” The Quint website quoted its reporter as saying.

Two TV channels that went to town allegedly wrongly quoting Mehta were Republic TV and Times Now.

BIG TWIST in the Jamia case. Solicitor General claims that the police got the ‘nod’ of the proctor Waseem Ahmed before entering the Jamia campus. TIMES NOW’s Harish Nair with details. | #PeaceNotPolitics pic.twitter.com/O9hQs1nxBV — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 17, 2019

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to act on Sunday’s violence and brutalities committed by the Delhi Police asking the petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court.