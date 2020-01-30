Jamia terrorist Rambhakt Gopal wanted to carry out large-scale carnage, vowed to covert Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh

In a sensational development, it has emerged that the terrorist, who opened fire at anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Jamia area on Thursday, was on Facebook Live before attempting to carry out the carnage. His firing injured one student, identified as Shadab, before the Delhi Police took him into safe custody. The terrorist, identified as Rambhakt Gopal, appeared to have arrived in Jamia area fully prepared to carry out a large-scale carnage.

His Facebook bio read, “My name is Rambhakt Gopal. This is enough for the bio. Rest, I will show in good time.” One of his Facebook posts from Thursday afternoon read, ” Shaheen Bagh, your game is over.”

In another earlier post, he had challenged one of his like-minded Hindutva fanatics, “If I had even half the followers that you have, I would have converted Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh a long ago.”

In another Facebook psot, he wrote, “drape me in saffron and shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram.”

His other Facebook posts moments before he opened fire at protesters included, “I am the only Hindu here” and “Take care of my house.”

The Delhi Police said that they had arrested Rambhakt Gopal on Thursday after he brandished a pistol and fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area by shouting ‘ye lo aazadi (Here’s your freedom).” In the video, onlookers were heard saying that the pistol-wielding man also shouted Delhi Police Zindabad and Hindustan Zindabad.

The cops were seen watching the scene calmly without caring to show any urgency in the face of an act of terrorism being unleased before their eyes.

Incidentally, Rambhakt Gopal’s act of terrorism was on display on a day when India observed the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by a Hindutva terrorist Nathuram Godse in 1948.