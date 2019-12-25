Jadavpur University student tears up copy of Citizenship Act at convocation ceremony, shouts ‘Inquilab Zindabad’

A video of Jadavpur University student in Kolkata tearing up a copy of the amended Citizenship Act during the convocation ceremony while shouting Inquilab Zindabad has gone viral on social media platforms. The student has been identified as Debosmita Choudhury, who was receiving her MA degree and a medal at the convocation ceremony.

Soon after receiving her degree and medal, Choudhury requested for a moment and tore up the copy of the amended Citizenship Act before raising the slogan Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge (We will not show IDs). Inquilab Zindabad.”

She later told news agency PTI, “Let there be no confusion. I am not showing any disrespect to Jadavpur University. I am proud to be awarded this degree at my favourite institution. But, I chose this podium to register my protest against CAA… my friends are on a sit-in near the gate of the convocation venue.”

Choudhury has become a new symbol of resistance earning plaudits from everyone on social media. Swaraj Abhiyan party’s leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted, “And now Debsmita Chawdhary from Jadavpur University! Do watch what she did at the convocation. This phase of youth protest will be remembered for women’s courage.”

Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has been at the forefront to protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Act with students even raising slogans against and showing black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Frustrated by the students’ protest, Dhankhar had asked the university VC to cancel the convocation ceremony. He had tweeted, “At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately, the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation.”

However, the VC had decided to go ahead with the convocation ceremony.