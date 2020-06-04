JAC Class 8th Results: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declares JAC Class 8th Results 2020 @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com

JAC Class 8th Results: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 8th Results 2020 on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. The exams were held in March just before the nationwide lockdown was announced to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

91.60 % of students, who appeared in this year’s exams, have passed. Simdega district has emerged as the most successful among 24 districts of Jharkhand with 92.32% pass percentage.

Due to heavy flow of traffic, the website may be inaccessible. Students are advised to remain patient and try again.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click the link stating Results of Class IX Examination – 2020 (published on 02-06-2020)

A new page will open where you will need to submit your roll code and roll number

Submit the details and your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About JAC

The State of Jharkhand came into existence on 15th of November,2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by honourable Governor of the State on 26.02.2003 and notifed by the government on 04.03.2003, which is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 2002 .

The Jharkhand Academic Council was constituted by HRD Department Government of Jharkhand Vide Notification No. 6/V0-101/012491 dated 02-09-2003.

