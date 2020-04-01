JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results: Jharkhand Academic Council to declare JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results after lockdown @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results: The Jharkhand Academic Council may declare the JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results after the 21-day lockdown on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

The link will be activated once the results are announced

You may be required to enter the roll number and other relevant information

The result will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About JAC

Jharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.

Functions Of The Board: