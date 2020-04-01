JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results: Jharkhand Academic Council to declare JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results after lockdown @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results: The Jharkhand Academic Council may declare the JAC 8th and 9th Class 2020 Results after the 21-day lockdown on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com
Follow these steps to access your results
- Visit official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com
- The link will be activated once the results are announced
- You may be required to enter the roll number and other relevant information
- The result will be displayed
- Take the printout and save the page for future references
About JAC
Jharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.
Functions Of The Board:
- To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.
- To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.
- To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.
- To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
- To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
- To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education.