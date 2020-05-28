It’s not a gem from WhatsApp University! BJP officially blames Jawaharlal Nehru for current migrant worker crisis

The BJP has officially held India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for today’s humanitarian crisis involving hundreds of thousands of stranded migrant workers. The Karnataka unit of the saffron party has said this from its official Twitter handle.

Responding to a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka BJP said, “These Migrant Workers wouldn’t have struggled for Work in 2020 if only former PMs Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Super PM, MOTHER Sonia Gandhi had worked for India during their rule. Didn’t they only work for the Gandhi Dynasty, Dear @RahulGandhi?”

This was in response to a video posted by Rahul Gandhi, who had met a group of migrant workers who were returning from their workplace in Haryana to their native place in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh by walking. While sharing the video, Gandhi wrote, “A few days ago, I met a group of migrants walking hundreds of km from their work site in Haryana to their village near Jhansi, UP. Tomorrow, 9 Am onwards, watch their incredible story of grit, determination & survival on my YouTube channel.”

The latest criticism for India’s first prime minister by the BJP even for a humanitarian crisis created by an unplanned lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi smacks of the saffron party’s obsession with Nehru. India’s ruling party has had face plenty of flak for its poor handling of the crisis involving migrant workers. Even the Supreme Court on Thursday conceded that there had been lapses by both the central and the state governments.

Dozens of migrant workers have died of hunger, exhaustion and anxiety while returning to their native places.