It’s India vs Pakistan on 8 February: Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Delhi assembly polls

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has sensationally claimed that the next month’s assembly polls in Delhi was a contest between India and Pakistan. After tweeting about his sensational communal claims, the former AAP MLA justified his controversial statements.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra had written, “𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘃𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶. India and Pakistan will contest with each other on the roads of Delhi on 8 February. ”

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Later, quoting a statement by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Mishra tweeted, “The AAP and the Congress have created Shaheen Bagh-like mini Pakistan. India will rise on 8 February in response. Whenever traitors create Pakistan inside India, patriots will create their own India.

AAP और कांग्रेस ने शाहीन बाग जैसे मिनी पाकिस्तान खड़े किए हैं जवाब में 8 फरवरी को हिंदुस्तान खड़ा होगा जब जब देशद्रोही भारत मे पाकिस्तान खड़ा करेंगे तब तब देशभक्तों का हिंदुस्तान खड़ा होगा https://t.co/SWWQcg91Pp — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Sisodia was earlier quoted as saying, “I stand with the people of Shaheen Bagh.” This was the first time a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party had taken a public stand in support of those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Both AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal have been accused of shying away from supporting the protesters at Shaheen Bagh for the fear of upsetting Hindu voters.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with counting scheduled for 11 February. Mishra, who won his last elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar, has been fielded by the BJP from Model Town for the next month’s polls.