“It will be a shame”: Former Lok Sabha candidate against Mamata Banerjee, Nafisa Ali, reacts to reports of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP in future

Actor-politician, Nafisa Ali, on Wednesday said that she was ‘deeply saddened’ by a mere thought of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP in the future. Nafisa, who famously contested the 2004 Lok Sabha polls against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that Ganguly mustn’t ‘let Bengal down.’



Nafisa wrote, “I am deeply saddened at the thought Sourav Ganguly may join the BJP ( surely he is not desperate for power that he will let Bengal down ?).”

She added, “It will be a shame. I hope Bengal does not allow BJP to cast a dark cloud over Bengal . Bengal stand up against what BJP has done to India.”

There have been plenty of speculations on Ganguly possibly joining the BJP in the future. These speculations gained momentum after the former India cricket captain met the Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata last year. Days later, he had shared stage with Home Minister and BJP stalwart, Amit Shah, in Delhi. Shah’s son, Jay Shah’ is Ganguly’s colleague in the Indian cricket board.

When asked to comment about the rumours of him joining the BJP, Ganguly had told India Today, “We’ll see where life goes. We’ll see what happens.” He had not categorically denied these rumours, fuelling further speculations that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of entering active politics yet.

West Bengal goes to polls in eight stages with the first phase of polling scheduled to be held on 27 March. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.