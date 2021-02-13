“It could be the defining innings of the match”: Rohit Sharma earns plaudits for century knock against England in second Test

Rohit Sharma emerged as the hero on the first day of the second Test match against England as he returned to form to play an impressive knock of 161. Commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Sharma’s knock could be the defining innings of the match given the deterioration in the pitch.



Sharma faced 231 balls to score 161 with his knock including 18 fours and two sixes. Also shining with the bat was Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67 before getting bowled out by a turning delivery of Moeen Ali.

India ended the first day at 300-6 with Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel batting at 33 and 5 respectively. For England, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali shared two wickets each, while Olly Stone and Joe Root dismissed one batsman each.

Sharma’s knock earned him plenty of plaudits from cricket experts. Former England skipper Mike Atherton tweeted, “Sublime hundred from Rohit on a very entertaining day. Winning the toss, while an advantage for sure, not as significant as some making out given the huge amount of turn on offer from start of opening day.”

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan too felt that Sharma’s knock of 161 could prove to be match-winning. He wrote, “This is already looking like a Match winning innings from @ImRo45!!! He seems to be able to hit a boundary off the spinners whenever he wants.”

England are leading the four-match series 1-0 after beating India by 227 in the first Test in Chennai.