ISC, ICSE Exams 2020: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education announces huge relief to students on ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 @ cisce.org

ISC, ICSE Exams 2020: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has announced huge relief to students on ICSE and ISC Exams and Results 2020 on its website cisce.org. The board has said that students appearing for the ICSE and ISC ( Indian School Certificate) examinations can do so in their own states, cities and districts. This is to keep the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

This comes just days after the board announced an important notification on the remaining ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020. The ICSE has also said that students, who are still unable to sit in their remaining exams due to the lockdown restrictions, can do so at different dates, that will be announced by the board.

A statement by the ISCE said, “The candidates, who are unable to take the remaining papers of the examination owing to having been adversely impacted by the COVID-19, will be permitted to take the examination at the time of the conduct of the compartmental examination.”

The remaining papers of ICSE have been scheduled to be held between 2 July and 12 July, while remaining papers of ISC exam 2020 are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 14 July.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.