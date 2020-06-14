“Is it not our failure?”: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy steps up attack on Modi government after Nepal’s parliament clears new political map

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday stepped up his attack on thje Centre’s Narendra Modi government by questioning its foreign policy. Reacting to Nepal’s parliament clearing the country’s new political map, Swamy wondered if the development in the neighbouring country was indicative of India’s failure in foreign policy.

Swamy tweeted, “How can Nepal think of asking for Indian territory? What has hurt their sentiments so much that they want to break with India? Is it not our failure? Need RESET in foreign policy too.”

How can Nepal think of asking for Indian territory? What has hurt their sentiments so much that they want to break with India? Is it not our failure? Need RESET in foreign policy too — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 14, 2020

In a separate tweet on Saturday, the BJP MP wrote, “I had tweeted that now foreign policy also needs a RESET. I shall hence write a new book.”

Days after Chinese troops reportedly captured a large swathe of land in Ladakh, the Indian government has now faced another embarrassment in its backyard as Nepal’s Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend its constitution to update the country’s new political map. The new political map of Nepal now includes parts of India in Uttarakhand. They include areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

The development left the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi red-faced as it scurried to hide its embarrassment. A statement by the Indian ministry of external affairs said that the decision taken by Nepal was not ‘tenable.’