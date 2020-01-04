Irfan Pathan announces retirement from professional cricket

After 16 years of professional cricket, Irfan Pathan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Even though he did not represent the national team since 2012, Irfan has been seen action in domestic cricket till February last year when he played for Jammu and Kashmir in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament against Kerala.

Irfan said, “I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like Ganguly, Dravid, and Laxman. I am calling time on my career.”

Irfan, who has lately been seen doing commentary for Star Sports network, added, “I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going.”

Irfan represented India in 29 Test matches and picked up 100 wickets. His Test career saw him take the famous hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006. When he achieved this feat, only one Indian, Harbhajan Singh, had taken a hat-trick in a Test match.

Irfan also played for India in 120 One Day Internationals claiming 173 wickets. He also led the Indian bowling attack in 24 T20 Internationals scalping 28 wickets.

As a batsman, he scored one Test century and 11 half-centuries in both forms of the game. Just like his hat-trick, Irfan’s only Test hundred also came against Pakistan in Bengaluru in 2007.

Announcing his retirement on Star Sports, Irfan said that he will ‘keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket. There are a lot of other things in store for me and I will keep focusing on them.’

Pathan was nicknamed as Sultan of Swing for his ability to swing the cricket ball both ways.