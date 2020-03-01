Inefficiency or complicity? Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen lashes out at Delhi Police for recent carnage, questions Justice Muralidhar’s transfer

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has demanded a probe to find out if the Delhi Police personnel were simply inefficient or there was a lack of effort on the part of the government to tackle the violence.

Speaking at an event in West Bengal’s Bolpur on Saturday, Sen said that he was ‘worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is centrally governed.’ “If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern,” Sen was quoted by news agency PTI.

At least, 42 people have been killed in the Delhi carnage after hate speeches made by several BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra in the presence of a senior officer from the Delhi Police led to a large-scale carnage in the national capital. Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court had come down heavily on the Delhi Police after it was seen defending Mishra and other hatemonger BJP leaders. However, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court the same day.

Amartya Sen said that Justice Muralidhar’s transfer raised several questions. “I personally know him. It is natural to raise questions but I can’t pass any judgment,” Sen added.

Sen, a globally renowned economist, added, “It is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. India is a secular country we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can’t help but worry.”

The new bench of the Delhi High Court headed by Chief Justice DN Patel has now adjourned the Delhi carnage case till 13 April.

