India’s Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and country’s lapdog media face condemnation for hypocrisy after 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim from Hathras dies

The brutal gang-rape of a Dali woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and her subsequent death have triggered a huge outcry from across India. Angry citizens have sought to highlight the hypocrisy of Union Minister Smriti Irani and India’s lapdog media.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped by four men on 14 September. The girl’s perpetrators cut her tongue and broke three of her bones. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at a hospital in Delhi.

According to media reports, the girl was attacked by a group of monsters when she was working in a field with her mother. She was first admitted to a local hospital in Aligarh but had to be rushed to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital when her condition deteriorated.

The Hathras Police, whose questionable role came under scrutiny, on Tuesday issued a statement denying the reports that the victim’s tongue was slashed by her perpetrators.

‼️खण्डन/Denial‼️

➡️ कतिपय सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से यह असत्य खबर सार्वजनिक रुप से फैलायी जा रही है कि “थाना चन्दपा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटित घटना में मृतिका की जीभ काटी गयी, आँख फोडी गयी तथा रीढ की हड्डी तोड दी गयी थी

हाथरस पुलिस इस असत्य एवं भ्रामक खबर का खंडन करती है pic.twitter.com/tyBTi1xZhp — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitterati have targeted the hypocrisy of India’s lapdog media for losing voice on the gruesome gang-rape and death of the Dalit girl. Netizens are also condemning Union Minister Smriti Irani for her silence on the humanity-shaming incident. Many took to Twitter reminding how Irani had taken to streets protesting against the crimes against women during the UPA government headed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Ironically, Irani now hold the Women and Child Development ministry in the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an MP from Uttar Pradesh, where the 19-year-old Dalit girl was brutalised.

2012 October – Smriti Irani held a protest against the growing rapes under the UPA govt. 2020 – Smriti Irani is the Women and Child Development minister and an MP from UP (Amethi) I leave it here. #HathrasCase pic.twitter.com/VwCjPjwpIy — Samia Kapoor (@iSamiakapoor) September 29, 2020

Can someone please inform antaxari farosh @smritiirani about brutal gang rape of Hathras girl .. the girl succumbed to injuries. Smriti Irani, You are Women development cabinet minister, what is your statement on this ? Do remember your protest after Nirbhaya incident as well. — Bhavika (@BhavikaKapoor5) September 29, 2020

Smriti Irani was very angry with Rahul Gandhi over his “Rape in India” remark. She is now silent over #Hathras rape and murder case.#JusticeForManisha — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 29, 2020

Irani has not tweeted anything on the Hathras incident as she remained busy in retweeting social media posts of PM Modi on Tuesday. As for the lapdog TV channels, they’ve remained loyal to seeking justice for pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut.