India’s second coronavirus case also detected in Kerala

India on Sunday reported the second case of coronavirus with a person from Kerala. The person in question has a travel history to China, where more than 300 people have died od this disease.

“The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital,” news agency PTI quoted the health ministry as saying. A statement by the health ministry said that the patient was stable and being closely monitored.

Incidentally, the first coronavirus case in India was also reported from Kerala after a student tested positive.

Meanwhile, India has airlifted the second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

Coronavirus usually infects the lower respiratory tract but is not immediately easy to diagnose as its early symptoms are similar to the cold or the flu. In most cases, patients will have fever, cough and aches, which can progress rapidly to shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.

In more severe cases, a patient may suffer septic shock, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and cardiac failure. However, the death rate from the virus is around 2-3%.