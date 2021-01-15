India’s inexperienced bowling attack restrict Aussies to 274-5 on Day one, T Natarajan shines on debut

Aussies were restricted to 274-5 at the end of the first day’s play by an inexperienced Indian bowling attack as T Natarajan claimed two wickets his debut. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav all injured, Mohammed Siraj became India’s most experienced bowler on Friday. Siraj is playing only the third Test of his career. Also making his debut today was Washington Sundar, who ended the day with one wicket. Shardul Thakur and Siraj also shared one wicket each.

The star of the Aussie batting on Friday was once again Marnus Labuschagne, who made 108. Mathew Wade contributed with 45 runs, while Steve Smith was out for 36. Cameron Green was batting at 28, while skipper Tim Paine was unbeaten at 38 when the first day’s play came to an end.

Reacting to Natarajan’s performance, former India batsman Mohammed Kaif said, “tarajan’s early success in Test gives hope to millions of tennis ball cricketers playing in gallis, maidans, building compound, parks. Bowling with soft ball makes your wrist strong and teaches you street smartness. Lage raho Bhai log. #INDvsAUS.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle felt that even though Australia was ‘marginally ahead,’ the Indian bowling line-up with ’11 career test wickets’ among themselves ‘did remarkably well to stick to its task.’

Australia marginally ahead. I thought a bowling attack with 11 career test wickets did remarkably well to stick to its task. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1. India had pulled off a magnificent draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ongoing Test at Brisbane will decide the fate of the series.