India’s defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors across India

Indian Air Force deployed its aircraft and fighter helicopters on Sunday to shower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients across India. According to the government, this was done to thank healthcare workers and others involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Minister Amit Shah shared a photo of an Indian Navy warship thanking corona warriors by a ‘thank you’ sign on its deck.

भारत अपने वीर कोरोना योद्धाओं को सलाम करता है। मैं आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि @narendramodi सरकार और पूरा देश आपके साथ खड़ा है। देश को कोरोना से मुक्त कर हमें चुनौतियों को अवसर में बदलना है और एक स्वस्थ, समृद्ध व सशक्त भारत बनाकर विश्व में एक उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करना है। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/ncPszTqMhX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 3, 2020

In the photos shared by Shah, one helicopter could be seen showering rose petals at a COVID-19 hospital, believed to be in Ahmedabad, which has reported close to 200 deaths. According to a statement by the defence ministry, an IAF band also arrived at the two hospitals and played the tune of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara.

A report by news agency PTI said that a group of IAF’s Sukhoi fighter jets (SU-30/3 fighter aircraft) carried out a fly-past over Ahmedabad city and the Legislative Assembly building in Gandhinagar in a formation at a low level, it said.

In Karnataka, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter showered flower petals on doctors, nurses and staff at the Victoria Hospital, which has been designated a designated COVID-19 hospital.

Fighter jets were also engaged in carrying out a flypast over the state assembly in Lucknow.

Indian Air Force choppers were also deployed to fly over hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Jaipur as they showered petals as a tribute to corona warriors. Three Sukhoi-30 fighter jets flew over the state assembly to pay an aerial salute.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday had held an extraordinary press conference on Friday to announce that the defences forces will carry out a series of activities to thank corona warriors. He was joined by the chiefs of all three services.